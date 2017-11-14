Union City police were called to investigate a man being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

Reports said officers arrived at Family Video, on 1301 South First Street, where 52 year old Bobby Williams, of Union City, was reportedly hit by a car in the parking lot.

Williams daughter, 19 year old Kijsa Williams, told officers that she and he father were walking across the parking lot , when a Nissan Altima began backing from its parking space.

Reports said Bobby Williams attempted to get around the moving car, when he lost his footing and rolled over the edge of the vehicle.

Williams was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital, with the type of injury not listed.