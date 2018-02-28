A Perry County man was arrested and charged after pointing a gun at a TBI agent.

Reports said TBI Agents opened an investigation into an incident that occurred on February 26th, while investigating a separate, unrelated case.

On Monday, two Agents went to a residence in Linden, and after identifying themselves, began to speak to the homeowner outside.

Reports said another man was also present, and got into his car to leave.

When one of the TBI agents approached the vehicle to ask the man a question, the individual pointed a handgun and drove away.

That man was later identified as 62 year old James Edward Mercer, who was located and arrested on one count of aggravated assault.

TBI reports said Mercer was taken to the Perry County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond.