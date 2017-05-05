An Obion County man was rescued this morning after spending all night outdoors in the Walnut Log area.

Reports said 62 year old Carl Bowman, of Woodland Mills, had a new kiack overturn in Mud Basin near the observation tower.

Bowman told rescuers that after falling into the water, the winds blew him to the shore, where he remained until located today.

Reports said Bowman had put the kiack out in the Walnut Log ditch yesterday afternoon.

Obion County Rescue Squad personnel,TWRA officers, and others responded to the area this morning.

Bowman was fortunate to have been wearing a wool coat, with temperatures falling overnight to around 50 degrees.

He was taken to the Baptist Memorial Hospital for observation.