The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Monyal Smith.

The 40 year old Smith had a jury trial Friday on felony and misdemeanor charges, and prior to the jury coming out and delivering his guilty verdict, he left the courtroom.

Smith is a black male, he is six foot tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Smith is from the Hickman area, but has lived in the surrounding areas.

If anyone has any information about Smith’s location, or anyone may have assisted him in leaving the courthouse, please contact 911 or the Fulton County Dispatch at 270-236-3015.