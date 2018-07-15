A man with ties to Union City is wanted for a robbery charge in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Union City police say warrants have been issued for 24 year old Jodeci Devonte Moses on the charge of first degree robbery.

Reports said robbery occurred in Bowling Green on July 14th, with Moses seen driving a newer model black Toyota Corolla.

Moses is a black male who is 5’9” tall, weighing 175 pounds.

Union City police say Moses has ties to the area, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Jodeci Devonte Moses is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tipline.

