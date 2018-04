Union City police were called to investigate a smelly situation on West Reelfoot Avenue.

An employee of Phillips 66 Food Plaza discovered that someone had dumped chicken manure in four different areas of the rear parking lot.

This area was described as the location of semi-tractor trailer parking.

Reports said the manure piles were located on the east side of the parking area near the creek.

Charges will be filed if the person responsible for the dumping can be identified.