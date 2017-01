A large group of Hickman residents took part in a march on Monday morning, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The group gathered for prayer at Johnson Chapel Church, then marched the route to Thomas Chapel CME Church, where a packed crowd took part in a community wide service in honor of the late civil rights leader.

Monday was the federal holiday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)