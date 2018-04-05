People met at City Hall in Martin Wednesday to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was killed 50 years ago.

Dawned in black, marchers set out to ensure Dr. King’s message is still prevalent in today’s society.

UTM Senior Brittney Reynolds says even though Dr. King’s message lives on, America as a culture has more work to do.

With many turning a blind eye toward racial equality, Reynolds says the country as a whole should reassess its values.

Reynolds uses the brutality of Shay Brown, who was beaten by four officers in Jackson, as an example of the country’s lack of awareness toward social and racial injustice.