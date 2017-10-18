Eighteen high school bands plan to compete in the 16th annual West Tennessee Marching Band Championships this Saturday at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in Martin.

The gates will open at noon with the first band stepping on at 1:10 and the first band in the finals competition stepping off at 8:25.

The bands range from small classes with less than 30 performers to larger classes with more than 120 performers. More than 1,400 students are expected to perform in bands from Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The teams will compete for 45 separate trophies between preliminary and finals competition. UT Martin’s Skyhawk Marching Band will also perform at 5:55 before the preliminary awards ceremony.

Tickets for the band competition are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and children four and under are admitted free of charge.