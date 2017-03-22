A Mayfield woman was arrested after receiving a large amount of marijuana by mail this week.

Kentucky State Police reports said Drug Enforcement Officers received information that a large quantity of the leafy drug was being shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

Investigations showed the shipment of two packages to an address on Taylor Drive in Mayfield, with detectives conducting a surveillance of the location on Monday.

After mail carriers dropped the two packages at the scene, officers executed a search warrant and recovered approximately 35 pounds of processed marijuana.

43 year old Ernestine Ross was charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.