Kentucky State Troopers assigned to the Post 1 Interdiction Team stopped two vehicles on Interstate 69 in Lyon County on Wednesday, and made a big marijuana seizure.

During the searches, Troopers located approximately 81 pounds of high grade marijuana in one of the vehicles, along with money believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The driver of the vehicle containing the marijuana, 32 year old Salvador Rodriguez Jr., of Visalia, California, was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking in Marijuana.

The driver of the second vehicle, 30 year old Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Clovis, California, was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking in Marijuana and Conspiracy to Traffic Marijuana.