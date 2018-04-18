Thirty-one years have passed since the disappearance of Marlena Childress.

On April 16, 1987, four-year-old Marlena Childress disappeared in Union City. Two months after she vanished, her mother, Pamela Bailey, told police investigators that she had unintentionally killed her claiming she later dumped her body into the Obion River.

However, she recanted her confession a few weeks later. She was charged with second degree murder in the case, but the charges were dropped after no body was found.

Former reporter with The Union City Daily Messenger David Bartholomew says people can only speculate as to what really happened.

Bartholomew says it’s difficult to prove a murder with no evidence.

Although many years have passed, Bartholomew says the Childress case is one he will always remember.

In 2002, Pamela Bailey was arrested for stabbing her twelve-year-old son in a cemetery. He survived, and she was charged with attempted murder. She pleaded no contest, and was sent to prison.

Marlena’s case was reopened after Bailey’s arrest. Police now believe that she was probably responsible for her daughter’s disappearance.

She has never been charged, nor has Childress been located.