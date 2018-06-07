The Marshall County School District has voted to add police officers, install metal detectors, and ban backpacks at middle and high schools.

A district safety committee approved the measures Monday in response to the January 23 shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, where two students were killed and several more injured.

A 15-year-old is facing murder and assault charges.

The new measures include walk-through metal detectors at all entrances of the high school and both middle schools, and increasing the number of school resource officers from one to five.

Under the new procedures, elementary students will still be allowed to use backpacks, but only if they’re made of see-through material.