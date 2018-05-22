A Marshall County, Kentucky couple have plead guilty to several criminal charges in connection to an investigation conducted by the state’s Department of Insurance Division of Insurance Fraud.

Tim and Becky King, owners of Filbeck-Cann & King Funeral Home in Benton, pled guilty to two counts of fraudulent insurance acts over $500 dollars, one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition between $500 and $10,000 dollars, one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent insurance acts of $500 dollars or less.

In February of 2017, the department began investigating allegations of life insurance policies sold as burial pre-arrangements by unlicensed individuals, and stolen premiums for those policies.

The investigation revealed the funeral home had a licensed insurance agent on staff, but the King’s sold policies, forged the agent’s name on documents, and stole premiums totaling almost $313,000.

The report indicated the theft occurred on 72 policies from 2007 to 2016.