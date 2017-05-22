A joint investigation by Kentucky State Police at Post 1, and the Department of Insurance, has led to a conviction of a Marshall County man.

Post 1 reports said 41 year old Corey Thorson, of Benton, entered guilty pleas to six charges of bank fraud and identity fraud.

In 2015, officers began an investigation which showed Thorson used access to personal information of clients while employed at State Farm Insurance in Paducah.

Using the information and forged signatures, Thorson was able to apply for and receive numerous fraudulent loans from State Farm Bank.

He has now been sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison, and ordered to pay just over $109,000 in restitution.