Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old.

Sanders says the gunman walked into Marshall County High School with a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately opened fire. He says 14 people were shot; Bailey died at the scene and Preston died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He says five others are still in critical condition.

He says the 15-year-old male suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall says the suspect has been appointed an attorney, but he did not know the name.

The county attorney says he will ask for the teen suspected of a fatal shooting at his Kentucky high school to be tried as an adult.

Marshall County Attorney Jeff Edwards said Tuesday that the case will begin in juvenile court but he will request that a judge move it to adult court. Juvenile court is closed to the public and the records sealed under Kentucky law.

Once the case is in adult court, it will be presented to a grand jury. If the jury chooses to indict, the charges will move to Circuit Court and the details, including the accused teen’s identity, will no longer be secret.

The teen is being held at a regional juvenile jail in Paducah, Kentucky, about a half-hour away in the western part of the state.