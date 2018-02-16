The person arrested on charges of killing two Marshall County High School students, and injuring multiple others, has been arraigned on his charges.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1, said 15 year old Gabriel R. Parker, of Hardin, Kentucky, was arraigned in Marshall County Circuit Court on Friday.

A Marshall County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, charging Parker with two counts of Murder and fourteen counts of First Degree Assault.

The charges stem from the January 23rd shooting at Marshall County High School.

It was not released whether Parker will be tried as an adult in the case.