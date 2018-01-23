Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in Kentucky.

One victim was a 15 year old female who died on the scene.

The other victim was a 15 year old male who died at a hospital after being airlifted.

Five others were airlifted to hospitals

Of the 19 injured, Bevin says 14 of those were gunshot wound victims.

Bevin also said the accused suspect in the shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who was armed a hand gun. He was apprehended without incident.

He will be charged with murder

The first shot occurred at 7:57 with the 911 call reported 2 minutes later.

The first responders arrived at 8:06.

A School resource Officer was also on the scene at the time of the incident.