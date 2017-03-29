The arrest this week of a man for robberies in Marshall County has also brought closure to a Graves County robbery.

Graves Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that 20 year old Thomas Bell, of Benton, confessed to robbing the 80/131 Mart on March 5th.

Bell was arrested Tuesday for three armed robberies in Marshall County, and during an interview, he confessed to the armed robbery in Graves County.

He is being held in the Marshall County Detention Center on counts that include wanton endangerment, assaulting a police officer and evading or resisting arrest.

Bell will face charges of 1st degree felony robbery in Graves County.