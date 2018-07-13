The Martin 8 and Under Cal Ripken team will represent Tennessee in the National Tournament next week in Florida.

The team reached the national tournament after winning the district last month in Union City, and then going undefeated in the state tournament in Newbern.

Barry Capps, one of the team’s coaches, says the Martin team will compete Wednesday at 1:30 Eastern against Carrigan Legends of Southern Florida in the Southeast Region in Ocala, Florida.

Capps says while the goal is certainly to go to the tournament and win, the lessons learned in competition sports are life lessons for the young men.

The team will be holding a bake sale fundraiser tomorrow from 10:00 until 2:00 at the Martin Walmart Supercenter.

The team leaves for Florida on Tuesday.

An account has also been set up at Regions Bank for those who’d like to make a donation for the team’s expenses next week.

