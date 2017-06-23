An alcohol compliance check in Martin resulted in three individuals and businesses being cited for underaged sales.

Martin police, along with agents from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission performed the checks at 27 businesses in the city limits.

Reports said three of those businesses sold alcohol to an individual under the age of 21.

50 year old Mellissa Hassel, of Martin, 19 year old Tiffany Calderon, of Martin, and 19 Morgan Hopkins, of Trenton, were cited to appear in Weakley County General Session Court.

Representatives from the businesses will be brought in front of the Martin beer board.