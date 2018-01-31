A burglary of a mobile phone retailer occurred early this morning in Martin.

The Martin police Department responded to an alarm sounding at the AT&T store on Commons Drive at approximately 3 am.

Reporting Officer Marty McClure observed the glass of the front door broken out and laying on the sidewalk.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that several display models were missing with several other items missing.

This case is currently under investigation and there is no available video of the suspects at this time.