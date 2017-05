Nominations for the Annual Martin Beautiful Awards will be accepted today through June 9.

The Martin Beautiful Committee awards are given to owners that have demonstrated the greatest efforts to beautify their places during the year. The Martin Beautiful committee salutes all who show pride around them.

The Martin Beautiful Committee will judge the nominated sites between June 12-16. The winners will be announced at the Mayor’s Kickoff Luncheon on September 5th as part of the Soybean Festival.