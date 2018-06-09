When the Martin City Board meets in its formal session Thursday night, it will discuss a new ordinance on zoning micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries.

During the board’s informal session, Mayor Randy Brundige said the city currently doesn’t have an ordinance in place specifically for those types of businesses.

The proposed ordinance would restrict micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries from residential areas and the historic downtown area.

The Martin City Board meets Thursday night at 5:15 in the city courtroom at the Martin Police Department.