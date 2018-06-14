When the Martin City Board meets in its formal session tonight, it will discuss a new ordinance on zoning micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries.

During the board’s informal session, Mayor Randy Brundige said the city does not currently have an ordinance in place specifically for those types of businesses.

The proposed ordinance would restrict micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries from residential areas and the historic downtown area.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the city courtroom at the Martin Police Department.