A martin man is facing multiple charges in connection with several local burglaries.

According to a police report, officers responded to Sudden Service Quick Stop on North Lindell Street at 1:49 a.m in reference to a burglar alarm.

Officers performed a search of the residence of Sean G. Jackson, 23 of Martin where several missing items were located inside the suspect’s residence.

Jackson did admit to breaking into the store, taking several items and damaging other merchandise.

Officers also answered four other calls in the area of Maywood Drive pertaining to damaged tires on four different cars.

It was determined that Mr. Jackson was also responsible for these offenses as well.

Jackson was arraigned Wednesday for four counts of Vandalism, Burglary and Theft.