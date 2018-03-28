A Martin man has been taken into custody following a burglary of a business early Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Don Teal, 20 year old Rocca Kimmel is being charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism after admitting to breaking windows at huddle house with a rock.

Police reports say Kimmel exited the restaurant with approximately 530 dollars and was arrested on Hawks Road Just before 7.

During an investigation, Kimmel admitted to breaking in and stealing money.

The total for the windows that were broken is estimated at 1565 dollars.

Total restitution due to Huddle House is about 2,100 dollars.

Kimmel will be arraigned in General Sessions Court Thursday.