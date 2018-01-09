Approximately 70 people were on hand this morning for the Martin Business Association annual kickoff meeting.

The group met at the Champions Club, at Hardy Graham Stadium, for breakfast and the guest speaking of UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and Martin Mayor Randy Brundige.

Following the session, Martin Community Development Director Brad Thompson spoke with Thunderbolt News about the city’s business climate.

Thompson was asked about the aspects of business expansion in the city.

The new year began with a big moral boost for local business owners, according to Thompson, thanks to a strong holiday sales season.