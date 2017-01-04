Community members showed their support for the Austin and Angel Morris family by attending a Candlelight Vigil held in memory of 7-year-old Maliyah Yarbrough and 8-year-old Abreanna Yarbrough at Festival Park in downtown Martin Wednesday night.

Supporters held lighted candles in a plastic cup throughout the event with messages of hope written on the containers including “Pray for the Morris Family”.

Pastor Wayne Spencer of the First United Pentecostal Church in Martin said a prayer to open the ceremony.

Crying could be heard as the song “Jesus, Take The Wheel” was playing.

Maliyah and Abreanna Yarbrough both died from smoke inhalation in a Martin house fire on Main Street Sunday night.

Both sisters will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Central Baptist Church in Martin.