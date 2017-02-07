You can get a preview of Valentine’s Day at the Chocolate Crawl taking place at thirteen businesses in downtown Martin from 12 until 6 Thursday.

Businesses will offer a variety of chocolates to sample as eventgoers tour and shop through the city of Martin.

Tickets for this event are five dollars and can be purchased at City Hall.

Along with the sweets available, the Chocolate Crawl gives an opportunity to win a $100 gift card to the Opera House and a Pandora Jewelry Valentine’s gift set from Sugar and Spice Clothing.

Participants will use their tickets as a grand prize entry form, which must be dropped off at Martin City Hall by 9 Friday morning.

The Martin Business Association and the Martin Historic District are sponsoring this event.