The Martin City Board has voted unanimously to accept a bid to place a third fire station at the former Simmons Bank in the University Plaza.

Mayor Randy Brundige says Allen Searcy Building Contractor has put in the lowest bid for the project.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers says a station at that location would help lower response times in the western section of Martin should a fire occur.

Meanwhile, the board accepted a bid from Wade Electric to replace the traffic lights at the intersection of Hyndsver and Lindell Street as well as the broken lights on Elm and Peach.

Mayor Brundige says the traffic light project is about $85,000 under budget.