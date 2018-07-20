In a called session Thursday night, the Martin City Board voted to donate funds to the Chargers Foundation and also voted to accept the Weakley County SRO proposal.

In an 11-minute meeting, Mayor Randy Brundige and the city’s board of aldermen voted to accept the Weakley County SRO program’s proposal to fund up to $50,000 dollars to the city for the Martin Police Department to hire a fourth School Resource Officer.

The proposal would also fund up to $200,000 dollars next year for all four Martin officers.

During the summer and other breaks in the school year, the officers would serve the city of Martin as Martin Police officers.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson made the proposal to the County Commission nearly two months ago to place a School Resource Officer in each school in the county.

The the program still has to advertise for, hire, and train the officers, if needed, before placing them in the schools.

Sheriff Wilson says it could be the first of 2019 before SROs are actually in each school.

In other business, the board voted to make a one-time $15,000 dollar donation to the newly-formed Chargers Foundation.

The foundation will use the funds to begin transitioning branding of the Martin Primary, Elementary, and Middle schools over to the Chargers brand.

