An $800,000 capital outlay note benefitting public works will likely be approved at the Martin City Board meeting tonight at 5:15 in City Hall.

An administrative management services firm and an engineering firm are likely to be hired in assistance with preparing the 2017 Martin CDBG application.

Meanwhile, an application for a Community Development Block Grant worth $500,000 for a Sewer System Improvements Project is expected to be approved by the board, which was overviewed at the informal board meeting last night.

In other news, Dr. Keith Carver and Dr. Julie Hill will discuss a concert performance hall at UT Martin, which would be an added phase to the Fine Arts building.

The Martin City Board will have their first meeting of 2017 tonight at 5:15 at the city courtroom in downtown Martin.