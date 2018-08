The Martin City Board meets tonight to go over a light agenda.

The board will discuss relocating a sewer from the Vowell family property along Dustin Laird Drive.

Mayor Randy Brundige says the last cost estimate he received several years ago was $87,500 dollars to complete the relocation.

The Martin City Board meets tonight at 5:15 in the city courtroom at the Martin Police Department.

