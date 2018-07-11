The Martin City Board will meet in a called session July 19th to vote on making a $15,000 dollar donation to the Charger Foundation.

With the recent Martin school-wide mascot change to Chargers, the foundation is looking to change uniforms and other branding from Panthers to Chargers, and will use the city of Martin donation to fund those changes.

The foundation’s Tommy Legins says the plans are to later use the donation for academic purposes, such as tutoring, mentoring, and scholarships.

Foundation President Elizabeth Pritchett says the foundation is also looking at other ways to help the Martin Schools, such as awarding mini-grants for teachers.

Since two board members were absent at Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Randy Brundige called for a special meeting July 19th at 5:15 to vote on the donation.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...