Martin City Board members will meet June 30th for a second and final reading of the city’s budget. The total spending includes a 3 percent pay raise for city employees with some fees to increase two percent for water, sewer and garbage.

The Martin property tax rate will stay the same at $1.50 per 100 dollars assessed valuation.

The city is preparing to close its fiscal year which will allow for the new budget to begin in July. Martin’s chief financial officer is Kelly Wilson.

Martin City Hall will be closed Tuesday July 4th but the night deposit is open 24 hours a day