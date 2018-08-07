A Martin couple is charged with assault on each other after a domestic incident.

According to the police report, Martin Police Patrolman Marty McClure responded around 5:30 Saturday afternoon to a medical call on Elm Street.

McClure found 54-year-old Leon Hawkins bleeding from a stab wound on his left butt cheek.

Hawkins wife, 54-year-old Juanita Hawkins, says the altercation began over him smoking and that as the argument escalated, they both grabbed a knife, but she didn’t know how he was stabbed.

Officers recovered both knives at the scene, and both were charged with aggravated assault and both are being held in the Weakley County Jail.

