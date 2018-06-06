The Martin Farmers Market will have its season-opening day Saturday at the Farmers Market Pavillion in Downtown Martin.

During the season opener Saturday from 8:00 until noon, there will be live music, and free coffee provided by Higher Ground Coffee Company.

The Gulf Coast Connection will be selling a selection of fresh seafood.

The market’s fresh produce, eggs, jam, jelly, baked goods, and more all all 100% local within 25 miles of Martin.

Season hours for the Martin Farmers Market will be Monday and Wednesday at 2:00 and Saturday at 8:00.