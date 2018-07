The Martin Fire Department is conducting multi-story training this week at the fire department.

Martin Fire Department Training Officer Kory Green says the department is using the Tennessee Fire Codes Academy three-story training tower and instructors to train Martin firefighters on the proper technique of emergency bailouts.

The department is training on ladder slides and rappeling techniques.

The Martin Fire Department will wrap up the multi-story tower training Thursday afternoon.

