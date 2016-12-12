The Martin City Board, on a six to nothing vote, approved an agreement with West Kentucky and Tennessee of Mayfield to become the city’s provider of fiber optic cable. The agrement means Martin residents will have the opportunity to upgrade their internet services to the fastest speed available by using fiber.

The Martin board approved an expenditure of $338,000 with the Kentucky based company to install fiber optic cable in the city limits.

Mayor Randy Brundige said the city will received approximatley $150,000 dollars in lieu of taxes and a five percent franchise fee from users.

Upon completion of an engineering study, it will be spring or early summer before installation to residential and business customers can begin.

Mayor Brundige said the high speed fiber internet service opportunity will move Martin at the “speed of light so to speak” and “will enhance industrial and business recruitment opportunites for the city of Martin” while at the same time provide alternatives for those who wish a faster up load and down load speeds for their home and business computers.