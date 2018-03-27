Martin Mayor Randy Brundige confirmed Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin is expected to be a part of The West Tennessee Healthcare family.

A resolution agreed upon by WTH Board of Trustees includes the proposed purchase of Jackson Regional, Dyersburg and Martin hospitals to be a part of a sale from Tennova to WTH. The reported purchase price is expected to be around $67,000,000.

Mayor Brundige said he believed “West Tennessee Healthcare is an excellent fit for local residents and brings expanded additional opportunities for enhanced healthcare for those who need medical attention near home.”

Martin’s Volunteer hospital was established in 1964. Paul Moore was the hospital’s first administrator.

Brandon Memorial Hospital once located on Sterling Street before it closed in the late 70s was Volunteer’s predecessor.

Volunteer Hospital is a 100 bed facility offering inpatient and outpatient care, emergency service, heart care, diagnostic imaging, pediatric care and other services. The owners have included the City of Martin, HCA, Columbia, Methodist and CHS.

In addition to Tennova Volunteer Martin is owned by Community Health Care (CHS) which owns 15 other facilities.

In addition to Mr. Moore other administrators include Tommy Bryant Joe Depew, Gene Rashanti, Coleman Foss, Steve Westenhofer and Clyde Wood in addition to current administrator Darrell Blaylock.