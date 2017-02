The Martin Kiwanis Club will celebrate Pancake Day with a pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 6:30 until 11 at the Martin Elementary School Cafeteria.

Lana Carpenter-Westbrook told Thunderbolt Radio where contributions from the breakfast go to.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs, and beverages will be served at this event with all profits going towards community service.

Tickets are $5 and preschoolers eat breakfast for free.