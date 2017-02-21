The Martin Kiwanis Club has created a $1,000 endowment for their annual award for Leadership and Service at UT Martin.

The UTM Office of Student Affairs will administer the award with help from the Martin Kiwanis Cub.

Eligible award winners must be at least a sophomore at UT Martin with a minimum 3.0 GPA, have completed a major service project, and was an Eagle Scout, Gold Girl Scout, or a current member of the Key Club or Circle K Club.

The first award will be given in the 2018 academic year.

UTM Chemistry Professor Dr. S.K. Airee made the first contribution to this endowment.