In early games played at the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament on Monday:

(G) Cooper High School 85 Trenton Peabody 67

(B) Trenton Peabody 74 Camden 62

(G) Gleason 44 Hendersonville 33

(B) Memphis Manassas 62 Obion County Central 58

Other Tournament Scores:

Miller Academy of Charlottesville, Virginia 57 Union City 50 (Union City will play St. James Academy of Hagerstown, Maryland on Wednesday at 2:00)

Middleton 57 Union City girls 40 (Union City girls will play Middleton at 1:00 on Wednesday)