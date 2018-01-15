Today is the federal holiday honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr.

The third Monday in January has been established to honor the birthday of the former civil rights leader.

King was the chief spokesperson for non-violent activism during the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination.

The campaign for a federal holiday in King’s honor began soon after his assassination in Memphis in 1968.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later.

At first, some states resisted observing the holiday, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

All federal offices are closed today, including banks and the postal service.

Many state, county and city offices are also closed, along with most all school systems.

Dr. King would have been 89 years old today.

Several ceremonies marking the life of Dr. King were scheduled for today, including the kickoff service this morning at UT-Martin.

Due to the affects of the recent winter storm, today’s event has been canceled.

There were also events scheduled for noon in Hickman, Union City and Fulton, along with a 6:00 service tonight at South Fulton.