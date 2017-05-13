A Martin man has been arrested on drug and other charges including evading arrest during a traffic stop.

21 year old Charles W Brown was taken into custody after Martin Police stopped his car near the Skyhawk Parkway and Hannings Lane.

Patrolman Karl Jackson detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked Brown to exit his car. When he did, Brown fled on foot but was taken into custody by officers a short time later.

Police found powdered cocaine and marijuana inside the car. He’ll be arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.