A Martin man was arrested on drug charges after fleeing on foot from a traffic stop.

Martin police reports said a traffic stop was performed near Skyhawk Parkway and Hannings Lane, with a vehicle operated by 21 year old Charles W. Brown.

When officers smelled marijuana and asked Brown to exit the vehicle for a search, he fled on foot from the scene.

After Brown was located and apprehended, officers found 55 grams of marijuana and 1.6 grams of powder cocaine in his possession.

He was charged with evading arrest, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a schedule 6 drug with intent to sell.