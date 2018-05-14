A Martin man has been arrested on charges of rape involving a minor in Fulton.

In a press release issued by Fulton police captain Allen Poole, 22 year old Devontae Flora was charged with two counts of third degree rape and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

The report stated an investigation determined that Flora had sex with a 15 year old minor on two occasions while staying in Fulton.

Investigations indicated the sexual acts occurred over several months, with facts showing that Flora knew the victims age.

He was arrested last Thursday and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center, where he has been released on a $10,000 bond.