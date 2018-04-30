A Martin man faces drug charges following a search Thursday.

A warrant was executed at 505 Hillsboro Street and 30 year old Keith Samuel Norris was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II meth with intent to resale, according to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department

An ounce of crystal meth was found in his residence along with digital scales, and nearly $1,400.

Norris was released on $10,000 bond.

The Martin Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Department in executing this search warrant.