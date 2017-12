A Martin man faces drug charges following a speeding stop on Gardner-Hyndsver Road early this morning.

Twenty-five year old Ephraine A. Gilbert was discovered to have a revoked driver’s license.

Seventeen grams of marijuana, prescription pills, and digital scales were discovered after a search

The offender is facing multiple drug charges, driving on revoked driver’s license and no insurance.

Mr. Gilbert will be arraigned Thursday at 2.